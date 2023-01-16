﻿
Feature / District

A new expressway to get to Songjiang from downtown

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-01-16
Shanghai initiates the Husong High-speed Road project, reducing traffic and cutting travel time. The drive from Songjiang District to downtown areas will only take 30 minutes.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

Shanghai has begun construction on the Husong High-speed Road project, linking the city center and Songjiang District.

When completed by 2027, it will only take 15 minutes from Songjiang to Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station, and only 30 minutes to downtown area.

The project includes a new elevated road along Husong and Songwei roads, as well as the reconstruction of many ground roads. It is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams and shorten travel time.

The expressway project runs 22.3 kilometers with a designed speed of 60-80 kilometers per hour. It connects the overpass of Caobao Road and Jiamin Highway in the north, traverses the southern part of Yuyang Avenue and meets the S32 Expressway.

It will also include the renovations of Caobao Road, Jiamin Highway Overpass, the G15 Overpass and the construction of 13 pairs of on-and-off ramps of seven roads linked to the new expressway.

A new expressway to get to Songjiang from downtown
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition shows Line 9 crossing under the high-speed road in Songjiang's Dongjing Town when the new expressway project is completed.

The ground roads have been redesigned with six fast lanes and two slow lanes in the north of the Yuyang Avenue, eight fast lanes and two slow lanes in the avenue's south, with a designed speed of 50km/h.

As a large-scale project that involves comprehensive coordination between the railway, subway, ground roads, high-voltage power and underground pipelines, the construction is divided into three phases – the north, south and middle sections. It's estimated to be completed by 2027.

The Husong High-speed Road project is an important part of Songjiang's strategy to be a transport hub for Shanghai's southwest, and even a portal for the Yangtze River Delta region, according to an official from the Songjiang Transportation Committee.

More high-speed roads are being planned for the future, allowing residents in Songjiang New City to get on the highway system within 10 minutes, and relieve pressure on congested ground roads.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Songjiang
﻿
﻿
