﻿
Feature / District

Winter resorts to visit, things to see and play in Songjiang

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0
Winter is the most wonderful time of the year, boasting fun, festivals and family reunions. Songjiang District has lots to offer this season.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-16       0

Winter is the most wonderful time of the year, boasting fun, festivals and family reunions. Songjiang District has lots to offer this season – places to visit, things to see and play. Check them out.

Winter resorts to visit, things to see and play in Songjiang
Ti Gong

Snowy fun

Snow is a luxury for Shanghai people in wintertime, but the Shanghai Happy Valley theme park makes it accessible. The park produces artificial snow in some of its popular recreation areas. Visitors can have fun in above-the-ankle snow, and even have a snowball fight with the park's mascot, the Pink Koala. At the same time, the nighttime outdoor light and water show "Lake of Illusions" is in full swing these days, which brings visitors pleasurable experience based on water curtain, fountain, music, full-color laser, 3D image and fireworks.

Date: Daily, 9:30am-6pm
Venue: Shanghai Happy Valley
Address: 888 Linhu Rd

林湖路888号

Winter resorts to visit, things to see and play in Songjiang
Ti Gong

Mathematician's life

An exhibition to mark the 120th anniversary of the birth of the great educator and mathematician Su Buqing (1902-2003) is being held at the Yunjian Culture and Art Center. Hailed in the mathematical field as the "first geometer in the Orient," Su engaged in research, teaching and education in differential geometry and computational geometry. The exhibition revives Su's math life with more than 420 old pictures and items he once used as well as his letters and books.

Date: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 9am-4:30pm
Venue: Yunjian Culture and Art Center
Address: 3/F, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Rd S.

人民南路6弄69号3楼

Winter resorts to visit, things to see and play in Songjiang
Ti Gong

Wooden works

The exhibition in a century-old house displays a wide range of wooden parts in traditional Chinese architecture, such as sign boards, old beams and posts, window frames, mortise and tenon joints. Different wooden materials used in different furniture are also on view, plus some old-time carpentry books that explain various building techniques and preservation methods.

Date: Through March 31, 9am-4pm
Venue: Huibo Academy
Address: 389 Kaijiang Rd M., Sijing Town

泗泾镇开江中路389号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
Shanghai Happy Valley
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     