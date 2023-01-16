Winter resorts to visit, things to see and play in Songjiang

Winter is the most wonderful time of the year, boasting fun, festivals and family reunions. Songjiang District has lots to offer this season.

Winter is the most wonderful time of the year, boasting fun, festivals and family reunions. Songjiang District has lots to offer this season – places to visit, things to see and play. Check them out.

Ti Gong

Snowy fun

Snow is a luxury for Shanghai people in wintertime, but the Shanghai Happy Valley theme park makes it accessible. The park produces artificial snow in some of its popular recreation areas. Visitors can have fun in above-the-ankle snow, and even have a snowball fight with the park's mascot, the Pink Koala. At the same time, the nighttime outdoor light and water show "Lake of Illusions" is in full swing these days, which brings visitors pleasurable experience based on water curtain, fountain, music, full-color laser, 3D image and fireworks.



Date: Daily, 9:30am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Happy Valley

Address: 888 Linhu Rd

林湖路888号

Ti Gong

Mathematician's life

An exhibition to mark the 120th anniversary of the birth of the great educator and mathematician Su Buqing (1902-2003) is being held at the Yunjian Culture and Art Center. Hailed in the mathematical field as the "first geometer in the Orient," Su engaged in research, teaching and education in differential geometry and computational geometry. The exhibition revives Su's math life with more than 420 old pictures and items he once used as well as his letters and books.



Date: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 9am-4:30pm

Venue: Yunjian Culture and Art Center

Address: 3/F, No. 69, Lane 6, Renmin Rd S.

人民南路6弄69号3楼

Ti Gong

Wooden works

The exhibition in a century-old house displays a wide range of wooden parts in traditional Chinese architecture, such as sign boards, old beams and posts, window frames, mortise and tenon joints. Different wooden materials used in different furniture are also on view, plus some old-time carpentry books that explain various building techniques and preservation methods.



Date: Through March 31, 9am-4pm

Venue: Huibo Academy

Address: 389 Kaijiang Rd M., Sijing Town

泗泾镇开江中路389号