For the sweetest strawberry, visit Baihe

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-28
Japan's "Black Pearl" strawberry is the world's sweetest and most distinctive and is being introduced in Baihe Town, Qingpu District.
For the sweetest strawberry, visit Baihe
Zhu Wanxia

Strawberries at Shanghai Lvyan Cooperative

It’s time to taste the juicy and sweet strawberries that have ripened in Baihe Town, Qingpu District.

“Black Pearl,” a strawberry variety native to Japan, is widely regarded as the world’s sweetest strawberry.

It was introduced to Baihe, which is known for its strawberries.

When not fully ripened, the sweetness of “Black Pearl” can reach 17 percent, and it can exceed 20 percent when fully ripened.

This strawberry is also resistant to light and rain, as well as powdery mildew and insect pests.

Baihe introduces a new type of strawberry to plant every year, and the Shanghai Lvyan Cooperative is trying out the “Black Pearl” planting in Qingpu.

The strawberries show healthy growth at cooperatives. Each berry weighs about 25 grams and turns a deep red as it ripens.

It has a strong fragrance that lingers in the mouth besides being very tasty.

“We did not plant a large amount of the new variety because it is only the first year of introduction, but we have received very positive feedback from the market,” said a cooperative worker surnamed Wang.

“The strawberry is primarily sold in gift boxes alongside other strawberries, and a kilogram costs around 360 yuan (US$52),” she added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Follow Us

