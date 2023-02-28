Companies thrive as preferential policies, support yield results

Despite COVID-19, Qingpu witnessed growth in the express delivery, green financing and software information industries last year, and announced a series of pro-growth initiatives.

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies, Durr Paintshop Systems Engineering (Shanghai) and ZTO Express are among the 100 companies that have been recognized by the Qingpu District government for their great contributions.

These 100 firms paid a total of 13.18 billion yuan (US$1.92 billion) in taxes last year, accounting for 26.8 percent of the district’s total.

The suburban district’s economic output last year amounted to 133.4 billion yuan, and its public budget revenue was 21.8 billion yuan.

Despite COVID-19, Qingpu witnessed growth in the express delivery, green financing and software information industries last year, while the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, the Hongqiao Central Business District and Qingpu New City are developing in full swing.

The district also announced a series of initiatives to improve its business environment. They include:

— Digital tools to be put in place to carry out administrative reforms.

— More communications on service and policy explanation will be on offer.

— A 1-minute response to online requests will be ensured.

— Electronic receipts and tax minimization policies will be piloted.

— More staff will serve small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

— Financing service for businesses will be made more efficient and smooth.

— Reforms on business license will be expanded.

— Intellectual property protection will be strengthened, and unified registration standards and procedures for company launch will be implemented throughout the Yangtze River Delta region.

“The goal is to encourage and support innovation and entrepreneurship, and inject power into the district’s high-quality development,” said Sun Ting, deputy director of Qingpu.



Durr Paintshop Systems Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd has been operating in the district for 18 years.

“The booming development of new-energy vehicles significantly boosted our business last year,” said Jiang Ming, a company representative.

“The district government has been very supportive,” he added. “When we have problems, we talk directly with relevant departments, and they are always ready to help.”

With the government support, the company did not halt production during Shanghai’s two-month COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last year.

“The roles of government officials have shifted to service, and a stable, fair and transparent environment is a big encouragement for all businesses,” Jiang pointed out.

Meanwhile, the suburban district has also unveiled an action plan with a slew of measures to boost confidence, stabilize growth and promote development.



On the list are preferential tax policies for industries such as manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and individual businesses, as well as subsidies on interest and extension of loan service for SMEs to cut their financing costs.

Subsidies will be delivered to companies that hire jobless people or new graduates.

A variety of activities such as shopping festivals will be held both online and offline to boost consumption and the night economy in the district, and the upgrade of commercial complexes and precincts will be accelerated.

Cultural and tourism, sports and catering consumption coupons will be distributed in Qingpu.

A cycling event in the Yangtze River Delta region will be hosted.

Companies in Qingpu are encouraged to attend big exhibitions and expos overseas, and construction of the Hongqiao International Exhibition and Convention Industry Park will be accelerated.

The district will also beef up efforts to lure business investment, and support the development of headquarters of multinationals and private enterprises.

Construction of a number of traffic projects such as the west extension of Metro Lines 2, 13 and 17 and the expansion or renovation projects of G50, G15 and G318 expressways will proceed, while construction of the Beiqing Highway and Qing’an Road will start within the year.

Qingpu will also step up support on cross-border e-commerce platforms.