Feature / District

Exhibition showcases carving skills of 28 jade masters

A jade exhibition displays the fine carving skills of gem stone by China's 28 jade masters.
The Shanghai State Quintessence Gallery, based in Songjiang District, is currently holding its jade exhibition, displaying the fine carving skills of gem stone by China's 28 jade masters. The exhibition will run through the end of October.

The art space, covering an area of 1,200 square meters, is highlighted with about 200 jade pieces, each carved, engraved, chiseled and shaped into the country's famed cultural relics, such as Sanxingdui Mask, Square Zun (a vessel) Decorated with Four Rams, terra cotta warriors and tricolor-glazed pottery from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

"It could be a jade version of the precious cultural relics collected in various museums and research institutes," said Yao Lei, brand department director. "We hope this exhibition can present a special artistic reinterpretation for viewers."

Terra cotta warriors

In the timeline of the country's history, the exhibition is structured into six sections – the Neolithic Age; the Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties (2070-256 BC); the Spring and Autumn and Warring States Periods (770-221 BC); the Qin and Han dynasties (221 BC-AD 220); the Sui and Tang dynasties (AD 581-907); and the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties (960-1911).

The biggest reason to choose jade as a material to reproduce the cultural relics, Yao explained, is it matches most with the antique treasure.

From bronze, porcelain to jade and glazed glass, cultural relics varied in many different materials. Because of the diversity of colors and mature carving skills, jade is the best material to revive the peculiar textures and shapes of those antiques.

Some of the artworks are equipped with QR codes. By a simple scan, visitors can quickly get to know the stories behind the original artifacts and the design concepts of the jade piece.

In addition, viewers can try their luck on the tou hu (投壶), an ancient game held during feasts in which the winner was decided by the number of arrows thrown into a distant pot.

"In the future, we plan to add more installation art and multimedia equipment to give visitors a better immersive experience," Yao said.

Date: Through October 31, (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai State Quintessence Gallery

Address: 3388 Sichen Rd, Songjiang District

松江区泗陈公路3388弄

Songjiang
