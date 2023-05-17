Heaviest steel beam of cross-regional high-speed railway installed in Shihudang

﻿
The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway's heaviest steel beam, the one spanning over the Shanghai-Kunming Railway, was successfully hoisted and installed in Shihudang Town.
Jiang Huihui / Ti Gong

The heaviest steel beam of Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway is hoisted and installed.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway's heaviest steel beam, the one spanning the Shanghai-Kunming Railway, was successfully hoisted and installed in Shihudang Town on April 26, according to the China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Bureau.

A 500-ton crawler crane hoisted the 249.8-ton steel beam from its temporary beam pedestal, and it was carefully installed on Pier 41 of the Liantang Bridge section by workers conducting hooking and welding fixations.

After about 90 minutes of uninterrupted operation, the steel beam was successfully erected, ensuring the smooth progress of the subsequent beam erection construction tasks. The steel beam hoisting this time was a level-2 closure construction, with a short operation time, high safety risks and great construction difficulty.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway project section of China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Bureau had made prior arrangements for the feasibility of the scheme, optimizing the construction plan continuously, and repeatedly convening on meetings to ensure the safe installation.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway starts from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, passes through Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province and ends at Huzhou in Zhejiang Province. The mainline is about 163.8 kilometers long, designed with a speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

It has eight stations, including Hongqiao Railway Station and Songjiang transportation hub. The project is significant for strengthening the radiation function of Shanghai's core position to the Yangtze River Delta, linking tighter with the southern Jiangsu areas and improving the road network layout in Songjiang.

