Some exhibitions and activities in Songjiang in May

Here are some of the exhibitions and activities in Songjiang District in May.

Ink paintings

Six artists' ink-painting exhibition is underway at Yunjian Caotang Art Space, a historic house in Sijing Town. The artists are Han Shuo, Zhang Peicheng, Liu Yaping, Ma Xiaojuan, Lin Mingjie and Pang Fei. The art space, located in the Cheng family's residence, is a two-story brick-and-wood structure with three courtyards from the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).



Date: Through June 10

Venue: Yunjian Caotang Art Space

Address: 399 Kaijiang Rd M.

开江中路399号

Plant dyeing

A plant-dyeing exhibition at the Xianhe Art Space in Sijing Town displays a wide variety of dyed artworks, garments and objects of daily use, including handbags, scarves and pillows. Plant dyeing is a traditional method of coloring textiles and other materials using natural pigments extracted from plants, such as flowers, leaves, bark, roots and fruits. Often soft and muted, the earthy colors are reminiscent of the natural world.



Venue: Xianhe Art Space

Address: 150 Gulang Rd

鼓浪路150号

Tribute to 'Kunqu Opera Saint'

The memorial hall to remember Yu Sulu (1847-1930), known as the "Kunqu Opera Saint," is open to the public in Cangcheng, a historic protection zone in Songjiang. The hall was transformed from an ancient architecture once owned by a local landlord during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The two-story, brick-and-wood house offers visitors a quick glimpse of Yu's art life.



Venue: Memorial Hall of Jiangnan Kunqu Opera Saint

Address: 382 Zhongshan Rd W.

中山西路382号