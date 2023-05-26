﻿
Feature / District

Retired teacher earns the moniker 'Stool Grandpa' for gifting handcrafted chairs

Jiang Mengyu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
Anting Town resident Lin Chucai, 88, has earned the moniker "Stool Grandpa" for gifting over 1,000 handcrafted chairs to neighbors, co-workers, and acquaintances.
Jiang Mengyu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0

Lin Chucai, an Anting Town resident, recently presented the local Home Study outlet with 10 handcrafted wooden stools as a special gift.

The 88-year-old retired teacher has donated more than 1,000 stools to neighbors, co-workers and acquaintances over the past 16 years. Not surprisingly, he is also known as Stool Grandpa.

Retired teacher earns the moniker 'Stool Grandpa' for gifting handcrafted chairs
Jiang Yichao

Lin Chucai, a former teacher in Anting Town, has been making stools since his retirement.

Lin began his carpentry career after his retirement. One evening, while taking a stroll after supper, he stumbled upon a pile of old, discarded wood. Being thrifty by nature, he could not bear to waste the wood and decided to make a few wooden stools from it. Since then, he has never put aside his carpentry tools.

He enjoys working in his workshop, where a stool is crafted in 31 distinct steps. Since 2017, he has created four generations of stools, with the most recent of them having a unified decorative surface and mortise-and-tenon joints.

Retired teacher earns the moniker 'Stool Grandpa' for gifting handcrafted chairs

Lin reads a book and jots down the 31 steps needed to make a stool.

Guan Youmei, Lin’s wife, assists with some refining tasks, such as putty and sanding. Guan, a former educator herself, concurs that it is wonderful to be able to assist those in need and continue to contribute to society after retirement.

Lin began his Thousand Stools Project at the age of 72, with the goal of giving away 1,000 stools in his lifetime. To accomplish this objective, the gray-haired Lin had to ride his moped all around in search of materials. People who had heard of his good deeds provided assistance by delivering supplies to his home.

Retired teacher earns the moniker 'Stool Grandpa' for gifting handcrafted chairs
Wei Mingkai

Most of the stools are made from discarded wood.

Lin crafted 34 tools for school teachers to celebrate the 34th Teachers’ Day in 2018. His thoughtful gifts moved the recipients of the stools deeply.

Now that the Thousand Stools Project has been completed, Lin, despite being an octogenarian, has decided to continue making stools for those in need until he is physically incapable of doing so.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
