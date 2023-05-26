Jiading delivers on its promise to provide affordable housing

Jiading released 2,082 units (rooms) into the local market between January and March, accounting for 73.6 percent of the district's annual target.

A total of 2,827 affordable rental housing units will be delivered this year in suburban Jiading District, with more than 70 percent ready to accommodate tenants, the district’s housing administration bureau said.

Between January and March, 2,082 units were released into the local market, accounting for 73.6 percent of the district’s annual target, demonstrating Jiading’s commitment to easing the housing difficulties of certain groups and meeting people’s aspirations for a better life.

Lefull, a two-tower, 485-key refurbished project from a non-residential development on Caoan Highway in Jiangqiao Town, was ready in October last year.

According to Manager Zhang Jian, about 100 rooms in Tower A, which opened in March, are occupied right now. The project features three room types starting at 30 square meters.

Located near the Lexiu Road Station of Metro Line 14, Lefull costs renters between 2,613 yuan (US$375) and 3,600 yuan per month, a comparatively affordable price range when compared to similar developments in downtown areas.

In addition to refurbished properties, Jiading has increased its focus on developing new inexpensive rental housing communities.

Jiahe Xinyuan, located near the intersection of Shuangding and Hezuo roads, will be ready to welcome its first wave of residents in June.

The six-building project, comprising of 1,120 units ranging from 51 to 124 square meters and spanning across one to four bedrooms, will be able to meet the needs of both individual clients and families.

Each unit of housing is equipped with a separate kitchen and bathroom, as well as a dining table set, sofa, bed and wardrobe.