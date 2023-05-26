﻿
Feature / District

NIO opens first third-generation battery swap station

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
Chinese new-energy car brand NIO’s first third-generation battery swap station in Shanghai was launched at the NIO Nanxiang vehicle delivery center on April 13.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-29       0
NIO opens first third-generation battery swap station
Li Pin

NIO owners try the third-generation battery swap station on the first day of its operation.

The first third-generation battery swap station of China’s premium electric car startup NIO was opened at the NIO Nanxiang vehicle delivery center in Shanghai last month.

Compared to a second-generation station, the newest outlet can cut the process time by 20 percent and increase the service capacity by 30 percent.

It takes approximately 4 minutes and 40 seconds to complete the battery swapping process.

“I spent less time completing a power swap,” said Qu Meng, a NIO owner. “Moreover, this station is very close to my home, which is more convenient for me.”

The newly opened station in Nanxiang marks the beginning of NIO’s expansion of its third-generation battery swap stations across the city.

“This year, we plan to add over 60 third-generation battery swap stations in Shanghai,” said Kang Kai, general manager of NIO Shanghai.

“To further improve site selection efficiency, we have also invited car owners to make recommendations about future station locations through the NIO app.”

In Jiading District alone, NIO has announced plans to open at least five third-generation battery swap stations, covering locations such as Anting Town, Jiading Old Town and Jiading New City.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
NIO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     