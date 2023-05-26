NIO opens first third-generation battery swap station

Chinese new-energy car brand NIO’s first third-generation battery swap station in Shanghai was launched at the NIO Nanxiang vehicle delivery center on April 13.

Li Pin

The first third-generation battery swap station of China’s premium electric car startup NIO was opened at the NIO Nanxiang vehicle delivery center in Shanghai last month.

Compared to a second-generation station, the newest outlet can cut the process time by 20 percent and increase the service capacity by 30 percent.

It takes approximately 4 minutes and 40 seconds to complete the battery swapping process.

“I spent less time completing a power swap,” said Qu Meng, a NIO owner. “Moreover, this station is very close to my home, which is more convenient for me.”

The newly opened station in Nanxiang marks the beginning of NIO’s expansion of its third-generation battery swap stations across the city.

“This year, we plan to add over 60 third-generation battery swap stations in Shanghai,” said Kang Kai, general manager of NIO Shanghai.

“To further improve site selection efficiency, we have also invited car owners to make recommendations about future station locations through the NIO app.”

In Jiading District alone, NIO has announced plans to open at least five third-generation battery swap stations, covering locations such as Anting Town, Jiading Old Town and Jiading New City.