Centuries-old ginkgo tree in Zhuqiao restored to vitality

After restoration and repair, a 340-year-old ginkgo tree in Zhuqiao Village, Shihudang Town, became vibrant again, looking straight and lush, with clusters of green leaves full of vitality.

It is said that this ancient ginkgo tree was planted during the reign of Emperor Kangxi in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and carries the memories of several generations in the village.

"I grew up in this village, and my family lived opposite to the ancient tree. My father said that this ginkgo tree was very spiritual," said the villager Wang Kai. "When I was a child, I often sat under the tree, especially when the ground was covered with golden leaves in autumn."

Keeping the ancient trees "radiant" after centuries of vicissitudes is not an easy task.

After the restoration and repair project was launched, the relevant organizations of Shanghai's tree protection not only took conventional repair measures such as removal of withered parts, clearance of rot, anti-corrosion and pest control, but also used simulated trunk repair technology to greatly reduce the risk of wound infection, help the formation of callus tissue and accelerate the healing of the bark.

With the joint efforts of many parties, this ancient tree quickly regained new vitality, the trunk became more upright, and the new leaves became more lush.

After the restoration, Zhuqiao also upgraded the environment within the protection area of the ancient tree, creating an "ancient tree courtyard" that serves as an example for the protection of ancient trees.

It has also attracted investors to build homestays, painters, calligraphers and others to come to the village.

"We will combine the surrounding high-quality tourism resources to create a boutique tourism route with the characteristics of the village," said Shen Chunfeng, Zhuqiao's village director.