﻿
Feature / District

R&D clusters boosting Songjiang's innovation

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0
Songjiang G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor has continuously strengthened its "magnetic appeal" with a first-class business environment.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  17:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-18       0

As the innovative source of the Yangtze River Delta region, Songjiang G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor has continuously strengthened its "magnetic appeal" with a first-class business environment which has accelerated the clustering of a large number of foreign-funded research and development centers with international competitiveness.

As of the end of May this year, Songjiang had approved 63 foreign-invested R&D centers, accounting for approximately 10 percent of the total in Shanghai.

Eight foreign-funded R&D centers settled in the district in the first five months this year, which is on par with the total for the entire year of 2020. Songjiang's global innovation resource allocation capability continues to grow.

R&amp;D clusters boosting Songjiang's innovation
Ti Gong

Zenner Meters (Shanghai) Ltd's plant in Songjiang District

Songjiang is one of the earliest districts in Shanghai to attract foreign investment. In recent years, driven by the national strategic platform of the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta, Songjiang is accelerating the creation of a world-class science and technology innovation ecosystem and building world-class industrial clusters.

The district's fertile ground for innovation has attracted a large number of foreign innovative resources.

These foreign-funded R&D centers include well-known Fortune 500 comapanies, such as ZF, Honda, Hyundai Mobis, Quanta and Emerson, according to the officials in charge of the district's foreign-funded science and technology innovation department.

In the first five months of this year, the district attracted foreign investment totaling US$1.21 billion, a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hyundai Mobis
Yangtze River
Songjiang
Quanta
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     