Feature / District

Songjiang invites visitors to unforgettable summer events

  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-18
Lotus festival, lamb gourmands gala, music carnival and culture tours, this summer Songjiang has much to offer.
The "Rural Fun" section includes six cultural and tourist activities such as the Songjiang Lotus Festival, the Zhangze Goat Meat Culture and Tourism Festival, the 6th Agricultural Culture Festival in Shihudang Town and a bicycle tour of the Fanjia Village along Paochen Road in Maogang Town.

Among them, the summer carnival season has been launched in the Sheshan National Tourist Resort. The route goes along the East Sheshan Park, West Sheshan Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Tianmashan Scenic Area, Hengyunshan Park, Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park and Yuehu Sculpture Park.

The "Summer Fun" section offers a wide range of themed activities, such as the water play in Shanghai Happy Valley and Maya Water Park, ice fun in the Shimao Smurfs Park, and water-themed games in Pancoat Park that offers live water gun combat service and a mermaid swimsuit show.

Stargazing Theme Hall

The "Stroll in the Gardens and Exhibitions" section is for those art and culture fans, who can have a good tour in the district's cultural landmarks. These include the Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden's lotus exhibition, the Yunjian Granary's summer special art shows, the Songjiang Museum's bronze mirror exhibition, the Cheng Shifa Art Museum's landscape painting exhibition and the Yunjian Cultural and Art Center's "The Great History of Chinese Paintings" exhibition.

In addition, the eight new spots to visit in Songjiang this summer have also been announced. These include the Xinbang Lotus Base, which has the highest inventory of lotus seedlings in east China, the Chenglan International Forest Camp with its lush greenery, the Jingshitang Red Book Hall that offers book reading, calligraphy and painting research, the Jiangnan Qusheng Memorial Hall that displays Peking Opera masters' performing heritage, the Stargazing Theme Hall, which let people explore the mysteries of the universe, the Juhewan Little Theater that is dedicated to original comedy, and some others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
