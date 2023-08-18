Railway completes bridge section construction

With the completion of the last welded steel box beam, the final closure of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway that crosses Shanghai's Xietang River was finished.

It marked the completion of the main structure of the largest span bridge on the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway line. It is the first cable-stayed railway bridge in China that operates four parallel lines for both high-speed and conventional railway.

The high-speed railway has a total of 137 special hole-span continuous beams, including 17 continuous beams with a span of over 100 meters.

The cable-stayed bridge spanning the Xietang River in suburban Songjiang District will be used for both the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway (350km/h) and the passenger and freight line (160km/h) of the Shanghai-Kunming railway.

The bridge is 460 meters long with a main span of 260 meters. The project has pioneered the use of a double-sided box steel-concrete composite beam structure and advanced slab track technology to enhance the smoothness and stability of the bridge.

The construction team introduced information management methods including using information modeling technology to optimize the construction plan, providing technological support for the project.