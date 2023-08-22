﻿
What's happening in Minhang District in August

A nighttime book campaign to promote reading, the new Skysea Aquarium to offer experience with nautical creations, August in Minhang gets on your mood right on study and fun.
'Nighttime Book' promotes reading

Ti Gong

Readers get indulged in books at Minhang Library as the district launched a "nighttime book" campaign from August 16-22 to promote public reading. During the past week, about 60 reading activities were held online and offline at various public reading venues throughout the district, captivating readers of all ages. A guide map was published highlighting over 130 local reading-related sites, including 15 public libraries, 35 community libraries and 14 new public reading spaces.

'Sky aquarium' now opens

Ti Gong

Visitors are attracted to a penguin at the Skysea Aquarium in Minhang District, which is the city's first-ever "sky aquarium." Skysea takes up the fifth and sixth floors of the newly opened Dream Gala mall, covering an area of 6,000 square meters. It presents a unique immersive experience for visitors through attractions such as the Submarine Tunnel, 360-degree Fantasy Jellyfish Theater and Penguin Island.

News in Brief

Photovoltaic league

Hongqiao International Hub set up its photovoltaic industry league recently in a new-energy development forum in Minhang District. The photovoltaic, a clean source to generate electricity, is able to further use its product to produce hydrogen energy through electrolysis of water. Seven companies, including GCL, Runergy, Chaoxi Investment and Breton, joined in the launch ceremony.

Low carbon solutions

The Xinzhuang Industrial Zone launched its low carbon solutions league recently, with the first batch of 19 companies joining in. The league emerged following the founding of the district's hydrogen power low carbon industry league and its mega sci-tech companies league. In its low carbon industrial transition, Minhang has been aiming at reducing its carbon emission intensity in 2027 by 10 percent in its Maqiao Town, Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Qianwan, Zizhu High-tech Zone, Lingang Pujiang International Sci-tech Park and Xinzhuang Industrial Zone.

Micro-park planned

A micro-park is set to be introduced in the latter half of this year at the southwest corner of the junction between Jiangchuan Road and Lanping Road, while a garden on Dongchuan Road and Kunyang Road will also undergo renovation, aiming to provide a clean and comfortable public leisure space for the community.

Ti Gong

70-year-old hero

Huo Shuigen, a 70-year-old resident of Sumin Village in Pujiang Town, has rescued a drowning child. Xiao Fei had just arrived in Shanghai with his mother. While his mother was preoccupied with unpacking their house, the 8-year-old went to the riverbank to play, but fell into the water. Huo, along with his wife who was working in the fields at that time, quickly rushed to the boy's rescue. Even though it had been many years since he last swam, Huo didn't hesitate to save the boy's life. The following day, Xiao Fei and his mother went to thank Huo, a stranger but a heroic grandpa.

New nursing home

The Minhang District Seagull Nursing Home, situated at 310 Bijiang Road, will start operations soon. The elderly residents who choose to stay there will benefit from an invigorating healthcare experience. This nursing home, occupying a total area of 25,000 square meters, boasts two eight-story buildings interlinked by a central passage. The nursing home comes equipped with 99 specialized nursing beds, as well as 626 beds designed for elderly care. The nursing home aims to spearhead the development of an all-inclusive healthcare system for the elderly.

Minhang Weibo

Qibao Town of Minhang District has 33 battery exchange stations now, with an average of around 600 daily battery swaps mostly benefiting courier riders. It takes only about a minute to swap out a drained battery for a fully charged one, with each battery capable of lasting up to three hours.

Prepare yourself for the "Cute Panda" science popularization exhibition underway at Lihpao Plaza. The exhibition, co-hosted by Shanghai Science Museum, features a 6-meter-high panda-themed installation, multimedia display of panda's life, interactive games, and doll parade to increase public awareness of panda protection. Exciting events featuring different themes will run every weekend until September 16.

The Parent-Child Water Carnival at Pujiang Country Park's Miracle Garden offers children a refreshing and exciting summer haven filled with an array of water-themed activities. Children can enjoy an unbridled sense of adventure as they slide down the 10-meter-tall inflatable water slide or delight in a leisurely float along the rippling clear pool. The carnival will run through August 31.

Xiaolaiqiao Jesus Sacred Heart Church

Ti Gong

The church in Guanghua Village was first built in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on the west bank of Xiaolai River. In 1936, the main hall and bell tower were relocated and reconstructed on the east bank. The façade of the main hall features a typical Jiangnan-style stone archway, while the entrances of the two small pointed arches on the top and bottom present a Western style. The bell tower, four stories high, stands in front of the main hall, with a clear light gray outer wall and an overall gray-and-white color scheme, which has remained in good condition. In August 2016, the bell tower was designated as a cultural relic protection site in Minhang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Minhang
﻿
Follow Us

