﻿
Feature / District

Innovative street furniture features in Gumei Park

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
Gumei Park in Minhang District has been reinvigorated into a street furniture themed park, and Gumei Subdistrict launched a street furniture design competition.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
Innovative street furniture features in Gumei Park
Ti Gong

Urban furniture design works are displayed at Gumei Park, which has been reinvigorated into the nation's first urban furniture-themed park.

Gumei Park at 799 Pingji Road in Minhang District has been reinvigorated into an urban furniture-themed park, the first of its kind in the nation, with plans to install about 130 innovative urban furniture designs in the zone.

The park, a macrophyte ecological park constructed in 2021, features a butterfly-shaped lake in its center.

In October 2022, Gumei Subdistrict launched its first urban furniture design competition, which was entered by 76 design teams. The designers generated 262 works.

Eventually, 130 outstanding works in 50 categories distinguished themselves. They are gradually being installed on paths, green areas and other public spaces of the park.

A champion design of the contest, a community activity center with green space, connecting arches, benches and fitness facilities, has been installed in the park.

"Among the more than 200 subdistricts and towns in Shanghai, Gumei is the only one that has a mei (美, beautiful) in its name," said Sun Dawang, the champion designer.

Sun applied the calligraphy symbol of mei (美) from renowned ancient China calligraphers Wang Xizhi, Huang Tingjian and Zhang Zuyi into the designs of the seats of his work.

Thus far, about 60 urban furniture projects have been installed in the northern part of the park.

By the end of this year, the remainder of about 70 designs will appear in the southern part, and an urban furniture-themed touring route centering around the "butterfly lake" will be formed and recommended.

"A city's future is built upon its innovation capacity and history and cultural heritages," Bao Shidu, dean of Donghua University Environment Art Design Research Institute, said during the reinvigoration ceremony on July 14.

Inside the park, a 50-meter-long corridor showcases the history of urban furniture development in China, with pictures, text, audio clips and real items presented to visitors. Highlights of the display include a pitching post with a stone lion, stone lanterns, seats and Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) stone reliefs.

The Gumei urban furniture design competition will continue as a biennial contest, and the subdistrict is planning to build the nation's urban furniture design industrial park.

By then, low-cost and well-equipped incubation spaces will be provided for startup college students from Tongji, Donghua and other universities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     