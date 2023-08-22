﻿
Feature / District

Weekly concerts provide joy to patients with autism

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  14:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
A weekly concert has been added into the program of Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park every Saturday, as a gesture of caring for autistic patients with music.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  14:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
Weekly concerts provide joy to patients with autism
Ti Gong

Student volunteers perform a piano and violin duet of "The Rain" during a charity show at the Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park on July 15.

A weekly concert is being added to the program of the Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park every Saturday, as a gesture of caring for autistic patients with music.

On July 15, students and teachers from local schools in the district performed piano solos or piano and violin duets at the charity venue devoted to the care of autistic patients. One child with autism played the piano solo "Second Waltz" by Shostakovich.

After the concert, students from the district also gave recitals of prose eulogizing the district's scenic spots and cultural heritages.

The Huiyin Blue Castle was set up by Shen Huiqin, chairperson of Xindongyuan Investment Group and vice president of the Minhang District Charity Foundation.

Since its official launch in June 2022, the venue has become not only a much-frequented place for residents to read, rest or enjoy exhibitions, but also a new platform for caring for people with autism.

"In the future we'll explore and launch more care projects for patients with autism, depression or Alzheimer's disease at the venue," said Zhu Xuejun, president of the Minhang Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

A red piano used by the volunteers during the concert was donated by members of the district's political advisers as a gift to enable music therapy for the autistic patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     