Weekly concerts provide joy to patients with autism

Ti Gong

A weekly concert is being added to the program of the Huiyin Blue Castle in Minhang Culture Park every Saturday, as a gesture of caring for autistic patients with music.

On July 15, students and teachers from local schools in the district performed piano solos or piano and violin duets at the charity venue devoted to the care of autistic patients. One child with autism played the piano solo "Second Waltz" by Shostakovich.

After the concert, students from the district also gave recitals of prose eulogizing the district's scenic spots and cultural heritages.

The Huiyin Blue Castle was set up by Shen Huiqin, chairperson of Xindongyuan Investment Group and vice president of the Minhang District Charity Foundation.

Since its official launch in June 2022, the venue has become not only a much-frequented place for residents to read, rest or enjoy exhibitions, but also a new platform for caring for people with autism.

"In the future we'll explore and launch more care projects for patients with autism, depression or Alzheimer's disease at the venue," said Zhu Xuejun, president of the Minhang Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

A red piano used by the volunteers during the concert was donated by members of the district's political advisers as a gift to enable music therapy for the autistic patients.