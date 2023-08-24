Changyang Campus turns old factory site into entrepreneurship landmark

Changyang Campus provides enterprises with opportunities to conduct their applications in various scenarios with high traffic volumes.

Near the intersection of Huangxing and Changyang roads in Yangpu District, a comprehensive power charging station that integrates photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and detection functions registers high traffic volume every day.

Though located within the Changyang Campus, the charging station, operated by its tenant Shanghai Sunnic New Energy Technology Co Ltd, is open to all vehicles.

Wang Linna, an official with Sunnic, said that the Changyang Campus designated an area for the company to build an optical storage and charging station, which not only brings a stable income but also serves as a case demonstration. It provides data support for software and hardware research and development as well as design optimization.

This is the epitome of Changyang Campus’ unique services. For startups, orders, customers and opportunities to demonstrate their applications are all considered of critical importance.

In response to these needs, Changyang Campus has been playing an active role in matching orders for enterprises within the campus and helping bridge upstream and downstream resources.

At the same time, by leveraging the strategy of “integrating the development of universities, science and technology parks and communities,” the campus has tried its best to provide enterprises with opportunities to conduct their applications in various scenarios with high traffic volumes.

With this service philosophy, Changyang Campus has successfully transformed from an old factory site into a landmark for national innovation and entrepreneurship.

It has so far attracted nearly 200 leading enterprises, including Accenture, iSESOL, Xiaohongshu, Dewu, Inceptio Technology, Tongji Digital Research Institute and other small and medium-sized firms with unique characteristics of entrepreneurship and innovation. It has gathered 25,000 innovative and entrepreneurial professionals from around the world, including graduates from renowned universities such as Princeton, Columbia and Tsinghua.

In addition to connecting local resources for enterprises and promoting them nationwide, Changyang Campus also remains committed to support companies to go global and expand their overseas business.

Sunnic New Energy’s comprehensive power station on the campus has become a not-to-miss stop for the company’s overseas clients.

“New technologies and products from our research and development laboratory will also be piloted here,” Wang added.

After gaining recognition from overseas clients, Sunnic New Energy made its first successful foray into Hungary this year by investing in the construction of a comprehensive power station, helping the European country to address the shortage of smart power stations for new-energy vehicles.

Changyang Campus contacted Bank of China to offer support and assistance for Sunnic New Energy’s overseas business. With the help of the bank, Sunnic New Energy has completed domestic authentication and remote processing, and its business in Hungary has been carried out smoothly.

Last year, Changyang Campus launched the construction of five major centers, namely Enterprise Center, Entrepreneurship Center, Sports Center, Art Center and Vitality Center, providing space for exhibitions, product launches and roadshows for businesses, as well as meeting the office space needs of entrepreneurs, and providing an enjoyable atmosphere for talent.