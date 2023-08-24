﻿
Feature / District

Jiading secures agreements for 3 major headquarters projects

The three high-tech headquarters projects, when operational, are expected to have total output value of more than 6.7 billion yuan.
Jiading District has secured agreements with Jiangsu Weiheng Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, Sinopharm’s Shanghai Medical Instrument Co Ltd, and Shanghai Easun Technology Co Ltd for three headquarters projects.

When operational, the total output value is expected to exceed 6.7 billion yuan (US$928 million).

Weiheng Intelligent Technology, a battery energy storage solutions provider, became a strategic partner of CATL in 2022 and plans to become listed on the Star Market, or China’s Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board, in 2024. Under its plan, the company will establish a headquarters, research and development center, production base, sales center, and global green energy digital science and technology innovation center in the suburban district, creating an 11,000-square-meter “smart factory” with total investment of 1.5 billion yuan.

The comprehensive operation headquarters project of Sinopharm’s Shanghai medical instrument unit will leverage the high-quality resources of Jiading, take advantage of a well established national sales network, and join forces with its counterparts in East and Southeast China.

Total investment of the project, which features a 40,000-square-meter smart factory, is planned to reach 310 million yuan. Ultimately, the company aims to build the project into one of the country’s leading clusters for high-end medical devices.

Shanghai Easun Technology Co Ltd is an international holding group under Fosun International, with businesses covering segments of the intelligent manufacturing realm and spanning more than 10 countries and regions of the world.

With global revenue exceeding 5 billion yuan in 2022, the company plans a main board listing in 2024. Its headquarters project in Jiading comprises three phases. The first phase is already operational, the second phase is slated to be completed by year end, and the third phase is scheduled to start production in 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Fosun International
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

