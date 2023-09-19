Jing'an continues to lead in general public budget revenue

For the 7th straight year, Jing'an has led other districts in general public budget revenue. The district is now more focused on meeting people's desire for a high quality of life.

Li Qian / SHINE

Jing'an District continues to lead all other downtown districts in general public budget revenue for the seventh year in a row. The district is leveraging its status as an exemplary international downtown district to better satisfy the residents' desire for a high quality of life.

On Tuesday, Yu Yong, the Jing'an District Party Secretary, shared these goals during a press conference focusing on the district as part of a succession of similar events on the quality development of the city.

Yu claimed that the district's planned growth in seven areas – science and innovation momentum, the caliber of attracted investment, the capacity of the headquarters economy, the efficiency of key industries, the output per unit of land, the development of important projects, and the efficiency of services – evidences steady progress in recent years in terms of its economic capacity and density.

Last year, the district's general public budget revenue was 27.9 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), the highest of all downtown districts for the seventh consecutive year.

Given its prime downtown location, the district's advantage in office and commercial buildings continues to grow. With the district envisioning its future office building layout on a new pattern in view of congregations in terms of region, industries, enterprises, and functions, it is predicted that during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), the number of yiyuan lou, or buildings capable of contributing annual taxes in excess of 100 million yuan, will exceed 100.

The district is also home to over 70 percent of the top 100 global brands and has led downtown districts in terms of total retail sales of social consumer products for three consecutive years. As an example, Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, one of the city's premier retail districts, is home to more than 2,000 well-known domestic and international brands. Last year, retail sales in this shopping zone alone exceeded 80 billion yuan, and according to its ambitious 14th Five-Year Plan, they could reach 100 billion yuan.



The district is home to the headquarters of 120 multinational corporations, 23 private businesses, and 14 trade corporations, in addition to ten R&D centers with foreign investment.

In addition, the district is making a concerted effort to attract internationally competitive high-end service providers and international economic organizations in order to facilitate domestic companies' access to the global market.

In its vision for future development, the district will place equal emphasis on "attracting investment" and "going out."

Obviously, the ultimate goal of all development is to improve people's welfare. According to Yu, the district will spare no effort in redeveloping its dilapidated old district and addressing issues affecting senior citizens and children by providing improved medical care and elderly care for seniors, and daycare services for children.

Jing'an will endeavor to be a model of Chinese-style urban modernization by making the city more attractive to business people, residents, and tourists. This will be accomplished by focusing on four districts with four core functions and focusing on urban renewal.