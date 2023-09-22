Yangpu releases H5 version of facts on the district

The bilingual H5 version of "Yangpu Basic Facts 2023" produced by the Information Office of the Yangpu District government was officially launched on September 21.

The bilingual H5 version of "Yangpu Basic Facts 2023" produced by the Information Office of the Yangpu District government was officially launched on Thursday.

The online edition of "Yangpu Basic Facts 2023" is the first interactive new media product launched by Yangpu District.

Through data visualization, image, touch screen interaction, and other methods, it showcases the construction of Yangpu's four major functional areas, as well as its "Beautiful Home" construction; "Belt, Zone, and Circle" digital economic new landmark; and the transformation of Binjiang industry.

In just five minutes, readers can experience the "acceleration" of Yangpu, admire its "new appearance," and appreciate its beautiful scenery.

The version was launched on the "Shanghai Yangpu" app, the "Shanghai Yangpu" WeChat account and other platforms.