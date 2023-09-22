﻿
Jiading District hosts cybersecurity week

The cyber security-themed carnival to mark 2023 China Cybersecurity Week was launched in Jiangqiao Town on September 8 with activities being hosted over the following week.
A carnival to mark the 2023 China Cybersecurity Week was launched in Jiangqiao Town on September 8 with 104 cybersecurity promotion activities being hosted over the following week in Jiading of Shanghai and Kunshan and Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province. It was the fourth cybersecurity carnival co-hosted by Jiading, Kunshan and Taicang since the establishment of a strategic alliance among the three cities on cybersecurity.

The North Hongqiao Cyberspace Theme Park also opened to the public on the same day. The first of its kind in the city, the park offers visitors basics on cybersecurity-related information, as well as some cyber violence cases for education purpose.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
