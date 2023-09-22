Forum highlights challenges to intelligent connected vehicles

Forum focuses on challenges and threats that intelligent connected vehicles are encountering, and industry-related security standards, rules and regulations.

The Jiading District Intelligent Connected Vehicles and Cyber Security Forum was held on September 8.



The forum concentrated on the challenges and threats that intelligent connected vehicles are encountering, industry-related security standards, rules and regulations, cyber security solutions and technologies, as well as the latest research achievements and solutions to ensure the security of intelligent connected vehicles.

The Jiading District Automotive Enterprise Cyber Security Alliance was established during the forum.

There are over 200 key ICV firms in Jiading, forming a full industry chain ecosystem from software research and development to hardware production and operation.

As the application scope of intelligent connected vehicles continues to expand, issues such as remote attacks, malicious control, privacy protection and data security are becoming increasingly prominent.

“Preventing security risks is a systematic project that requires the joint efforts of various sectors including the government, industry, academia and research so as to build a protective ecosystem and better promote the development of the automotive industry,” said Hui Zhibin, chief researcher of Cyber Research Institute.

“The Jiading District Automotive Enterprise Cyber Security Alliance has built a platform that will help create a secure, open and integrated ecosystem of automotive industry.”

Hu Miao, a digital security expert with Nio, noted that the intelligent cabin does have security weaknesses, such as the exposure of many security interfaces in vehicles, which may be exploited by hackers to attack cars.

Liu Jianhao, head of information security at Baidu Apollo, agreed that as intelligent driving has entered the data-driven era, security risks have now become prevalent.

In the round table discussion on possible cyber attacks and reactionary strategies, guests shared their insights on the current cyber attacks and security risks faced by intelligent connected vehicles. Suggestions were made to improve the security of the vehicle onboard systems, enhance the security guarantees of the Internet of Vehicles platform, and establish a new cyber security management model that harnesses various social forces.