Hairy crab season begins with joint Suzhou-Minhang tourism promotions

Ti Gong

Hairy crab from Yangcheng Lake is in season once again, with Yangchenghu Town and Minhang District jointly holding cultural and tourism events to promote the local delicacy.

The town in Suzhou's Xiangcheng District is one of the closest tourist resorts to Shanghai, and it is the hometown of Chinese freshwater hairy crabs and the birthplace of the Wumen school of painting.

At Tuesday's promotion event, four autumn cultural and tourism routes were unveiled for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. The activities are set to bring more people from Shanghai to Xiangcheng to appreciate the autumn flavors.

At the event, digital vouchers were distributed to the participating visitors.



Ti Gong

Cultural and tourism welfare packages were also distributed to some Shanghai families, promising tourists the fresh fragrance of authentic Yangcheng Lake hairy crabs.

The cultural and tourism season of Xiangcheng also kicked off. On Thursday, the second Feng Menglong Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival will be held with a lighting ceremony.

A writer and poet from the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Feng (1574-1646) was a Xiangcheng native. The event will last for a month, including appreciating lanterns, tasting snacks, watching movies, listening to operas, and guessing puzzles.

During this period, cultural venues such as the Feng Menglong Memorial Hall, Feng Menglong Academy, and the Menglong Aquarium will also be open to the public at night.

In mid-October, the third Caohu Lake Golden Autumn International Dragon Boat Race and Yangtze River Delta Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament, as well as the third Suzhou Xiangcheng Cultural and Art Festival, will also be held.