Cutting-edge new materials shine at national industry fair

15 high-quality new material companies from Songjiang District showcased a series of products, including some cutting-edge "hardcore" innovations that filled industry gaps.

Cutting-edge "hardcore" innovations from 15 new material companies from Songjiang District were showcased last month at the 23rd China International Industry Fair.

The products included structural-functional integrated fiber-reinforced resin-based composite materials, environmentally friendly automotive hot melt damping pads that meet the industry's environmental and lightweighting needs, and composite diamond sheets sintered under ultra-high pressure and high-temperature conditions using diamond micro-powder and hard alloy matrices.

At the booth of Shanghai Advanced Silicon Technology Co Ltd, many visitors were inquiring about its 12-inch silicon wafers.

Advanced silicon wafers

As one of China's earliest large-size silicon wafer producers for integrated circuits, AST is primarily engaged in the research, development, production and sale of 200mm and 300mm integrated circuit silicon wafers, advanced equipment and advanced materials.



It has established extensive cooperation with global clients over the past decade, providing large-size silicon wafer products to the top global integrated circuit manufacturers.

Similarly, at the booth of Shanghai Daqiaokang New Materials Technology Co Ltd, visitors were pouring in.

As one of the major manufacturers of anti-reflective coating solutions for photovoltaic glass in China, the company introduced its proprietary double-layer coating technology for the first time in the photovoltaic industry at the fair. This technology not only significantly improves the power generation efficiency of photovoltaic modules but also enhances their weather resistance, making it an internationally leading technology.

