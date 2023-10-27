North Hongqiao drives Jiading's economic growth

One of the “dual engines” of Jiading, the North Hongqiao Business District registered robust economic growth in the first eight months of this year, focusing on benchmark projects.

The North Hongqiao Business District registered robust economic growth in the first eight months of this year, as the area continues to focus on benchmark projects and investment attraction.

By the end of August, tax revenue in the area totaled 4.36 billion yuan (US$596 million), a year-on-year increase of 52.68 percent.

During the same eight-month period, 45 projects, each worth 100 million yuan or above, were introduced into the area, ranking first among its counterparts in the suburban district.

The Shanghai U-Valley (Liando U-Valley) Center at the Hongqiao Xinhui Headquarters Bay, for instance, was officially put into use recently. Housing the Shanghai headquarters of Liando Group, the center, with an investment of 270 million yuan, has a total construction area of 28,000 square meters.

Li Pin

With a focus on business services, information technology and software development, the center will be built into a headquarters office park with R&D centers, business centers and customer service centers, integrating functions of technology innovation, display and trading, and technology services.

“We already have six firms moving in, and we plan to introduce relevant upstream and downstream enterprises in the future to inject new momentum into the development of the North Hongqiao area,” said Zhu Junjing, director of operations for the Shanghai North Area of Liando U-Valley. “Convenient transportation, a cluster of headquarters and mature supporting facilities are the main reasons why we have chosen this place.”

Liando, an investor and operator of industrial developments, currently has 34 parks, both under operation and in the pipeline, in eight districts across Shanghai.

On October 12, two enterprises signed contracts with Jiading District, investing a total of around 4.8 billion yuan in two industrial projects in the North Hongqiao Business District.