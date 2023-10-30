Preserving the heart and soul of Laochengxiang

The Laochengxiang zone in Qingpu District encompasses several historical and cultural sites, some of which are undergoing reconstruction and preservation.

Laochengxiang, or “old town,” the heart and soul of Qingpu District, demonstrates how history and culture change over time.

The Laochengxiang in Qingpu District encompasses several historical and cultural sites, some of which are undergoing reconstruction and preservation.

The area is now dominated by the Qushui Garden, which was built in 1745. It is one of the city’s five classic gardens, featuring a moat and water system that has remained untouched.

The Qushui Garden is the old site of the Qingpu Cultural Center.

“I have strong feelings about this place because I can see both the Dongyuan Building and the old location of the district’s cultural center,” said Qian Changping, former curator of the Qingpu Cultural Center.

She said old sites in Qingpu with historical relevance should be preserved during the reconstruction work.

“Every plant, tree, brick and tile here represents precious memories of the district,” she said. “Preserving the memory of the city and continuing its historical context is essential for the high-quality development of the place.”

In the center of the old town is a Chenghuangmiao, also known as the City God Temple. This site used to house the Qingpu Museum for many years. When the new museum building was completed in 2004, all of the exhibits were relocated to the new site at Songze Square. The temple then, following renovations and remodeling, was restored to its original appearance and reopened to the public.

According to Wang Hui, the museum’s curator, the City God Temple saw the development of Qingpu as well as historical and cultural anecdotes.

Wang Ting

To document the changes in the old town, painter Wang Li ascended to the top of the Dongyuan Building, where he could see the entire breathtaking view of Laochengxiang.

He captured the views onto the paintings, which reflect his ever-changing spiritual feelings associated with the old town.

“I made numerous sketches of Qingpu 10 years ago. I feel homesick every time I climb onto this building and see the place,” Wang said.