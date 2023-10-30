﻿
Goldenrain trees: a visual delight in autumn

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-31
Autumn has finally arrived in Shanghai and in suburban Qingpu District, it is also the best time for local residents to appreciate the goldenrain trees.
Xu Zhe

A bird’s-eye view of a Qingpu neighborhood adorned with goldenrain trees

Autumn has finally arrived in Shanghai. In Qingpu District, it is also the best time for local residents to appreciate the goldenrain trees.

Strolling along Chengzhong Road E. in the suburban district, residents can enjoy the sight of waving goldenrain trees. The trees now are full of ripening fruit in pink and bright yellow color, which well-known Chinese writer Shi Tiesheng referred to in his book as “strings of small lanterns” hanging on the branches, showcasing the unique romance of autumn.

Along many roads in the district, including Chengzhong Road E., Bao’an Road, as well as Yinghao Road, goldenrain trees, which look like gold-colored silk fabrics, are now decorating the autumn landscape in Qingpu.

The goldenrain tree is a species of flowering tree which can grow up to 20 meters after about 10 years of planting.

The crown of the tree is round and the shape is upright, with different colors in different seasons, such as green, yellow and red.

As the ripening period of goldenrain ranges from September to October, flowers and fruits can be seen sharing branches at the same time. The fruit of goldenrain trees is light red, like a lantern, so it is also called “lantern tree.”

In addition to its ornamental value, the goldernrain tree also offers strong resistance to dust, sulfur dioxide, and other pollutants, gaining the species the moniker “air purifiers” of the city.

