'Top Hongqiao' sets sight on high-end commercial and trade service providers

Jiading unveils its "Top Hongqiao Urban Renewal Zone" plan, with around 20 hectares of land parcels designated for research and development purposes to be launched in the market.

Jiading unveiled the plan for its “Top Hongqiao Urban Renewal Zone” earlier this month. As planned, around 20 hectares of land designated for research and development purposes will be launched in the market this year and the next.

Located in the North Hongqiao Business District, this Top Hongqiao project represents another step in the opening up of the North Hongqiao area and focuses on creating an innovative economic agglomeration zone, a central business supporting zone and a high-quality international community.

It is also part of the larger northern expansion of the Hongqiao International Open Hub.

In terms of functional layout, this project will actively incorporate the “big science and technology innovation” function of the Hongqiao International Central Business District, characterized by innovation economy and headquarters economy, to create an ecological cluster covering industries such as digital new economy, life sciences, low-carbon new energy and automotive.

It will focus on key industries, leading enterprises and characteristic industrial parks to attract and gather a group of major industrial projects such as Refire, Nio and AKD, and accelerate the development of a group of functional projects, including the Jiading-Minhang connecting line and a high-quality international community in Jiangqiao Town.

When it comes to planning and design, this project will follow the “people-oriented, industry-city integration, diversity and inclusiveness, and vitality sharing” concept. The plan involves refining, enhancing, and rebuilding the functions of roughly 167 hectares of land, with a focus on establishing a “demonstration area for the integration of industry and city, an experiential area for integrating production, living and ecology, and a model area for government-enterprise collaboration.”

This will open up further room for the future industrial development and functional enhancement of the Hongqiao International Central Business District, and can better carry the two national strategies of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the construction of the Hongqiao International Open Hub.

Divided into two areas, the project encompasses approximately 93 hectares of land and a construction area of 1.13 million square meters in the eastern section. The spatial characteristics emphasize the integration of functions and ecology, and the fusion of vitality and culture, with a specific focus on business and R&D functions.

To develop the area as a cluster of enterprise headquarters specializing in niche markets boasting cutting-edge technologies and great potential, as well as a gathering area for high-end commercial and trade service providers, supporting commercial and residential properties will also be constructed.

And the western part is expected to have approximately 73 hectares of land and a construction area of 1.07 million square meters.

It will be developed into a multi-functional living zone that is green and low-carbon, and friendly to residents of various ages.