Innovation fair boosts Yangtze tech development

The 6th edition of the Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta Region took place in Jiading District between November 15 and 17 to promote the high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the region.

The fair at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center covers more than 10,000 square meters and consists of five exhibition sections, focusing on the cooperation of the Yangtze River Delta region, industrial digital transformation, the “new four modernizations” of automobiles (electrification, IoT, intellectualization, and sharing), health and medical treatment, and technology trade in the delta region.

The fair brought together representatives from governments, scholars and experts from universities and scientific research institutions, and industry insiders from 41 cities in the region.

Benchmark intelligent plants in the region, industrial Internet platforms, new-energy intelligent connected vehicles and minimally invasive implant intervention instruments were all showcased at the event, while several large projects were confirmed.

Among these, an intelligent medical science information technology research institute is set to locate in the district.

Jointly developed by the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE) and Jiading District government, it will mainly involve key technology in medical science, artificial intelligence and information fields. It will also conduct industrial technological application research.

Gathering top talent in medical science, it is planned to turn the district into a magnet for high-level talent and high-tech enterprises in medical artificial intelligence and information technology.

Another two big projects, concerning road integrated intelligent connection terminals and industrialization of MEMS piezoelectric ultrasonic sensing technology, will also settle in the district after agreements were signed.

Over the past five years, nearly 200 activities like forums and road shows were held during the fair, and the technical transaction amount surpassed 770 million yuan (US$108 million).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
