Experience a wonderful journey by cycling

The colors of autumn and winter in Yexie Town are nothing short of a breathtaking visual feast. The town is adorned with a dazzling display of golden gingko leaves, gentle and dreamy pink foliage, and lively shades of green that make for a picturesque view.

On a calm and clear day, Yexie becomes the perfect destination for outdoor cycling, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful scenery up close and personal.

We take a closer look at one of the most beautiful cycling routes in the town -- the Hongyang Road -- and explore the sights along the way.

Located in Xingda Village of Yexie, Hongyang Road spans 3.2 kilometers from Daye Road in the north to Shaoyan Road in the south. It also links Dongshi Road, forming a circular scenic route with picturesque views through all four seasons.

As you cycle along the route, you will be surrounded by greenery, and the sweet fragrance of flowers in spring - providing a multi-sensory experience.

This popular route, typically taking about 35 minutes to complete, passes through several scenic spots, including the Rice Cultural Experience Museum, the Rice Fragrance Forest and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Space.

The Rice Cultural Experience Museum, sitting in the middle of a rice paddy, with a total area of 380 square meters, is a fantastic place for those interested in exploring the history and culture of rice.

The museum tells the story of a single grain of rice, from its origins as a seed in the field to its transformation into a staple food on people's dining tables. This fascinating journey covers the course of thousands of years, starting from ancient times when rice farming began, up to the modern day where advanced agricultural and culinary technologies have refined rice cultivation and preparation.

Visitors to the museum can learn about the different varieties of rice, how they are grown and harvested, and the crucial role that rice has played in the development of human civilization throughout history.

Visitors can see displays of antique farming equipment and traditional techniques, as well as interactive exhibits that demonstrate modern methods of cultivation and processing.

It is also a center for cultural creativity and experiential learning. The museum offers a range of activities that visitors can participate in, such as rice planting and rice cake making. These immersive experiences allow visitors to understand and engage with the complex and multifaceted aspects of rice culture.

The Rice Fragrance Forest, a public forestry park of about 22 hectares, features a well-designed main pathway adorned with painted elements such as grass hats, green leaves and rice ears - adding to the playful and lively atmosphere of the park.

As you walk or cycle through the park, you can immerse yourself in the natural wonders of the forest and enjoy the tranquility of the surroundings.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Space, located at the village entrance, is a perfect place to experience the intersection of traditional and modern culture. The first floor includes the on-site production of Yexie's famous rice cakes, an exhibition and a sales market for other local products and intangible cultural heritage items, as well as local drinks and coffee.

The second floor offers a heritage handicraft experience space focusing mainly on homespun fabrics and bamboo weaving. Visitors can sample local delicacies and experience the charm of rural life through craft-making alongside local artists.





