Feast of exhibitions showing at Shanghai's museums and cultural exchange center

Millennial heritage

The "Millennial Heritage - Yunjian School Special Exhibition," jointly organized with the Shanghai Museum, has opened at the Dong Qichang Museum of Calligraphy and Painting. The exhibition features 37 authentic works and 15 sets by 12 renowned artists of the Yunjian School, or Songjiang-style calligraphy and painting, from the collections of the Shanghai Museum, Cheng Shifa Art Museum and Songjiang Museum. The exhibition re-evaluates the calligraphic history of the region, showcasing the rich heritage and origins of Songjiang calligraphy. It will run until December 19.

Wall-less art museum

The exhibition "Mountains and Rivers" at Art+ Century Museum in Rabor Nova features nearly 300 paintings by over 60 renowned Chinese artists such as Huang Yongyu and Guan Shanyue and explores the theme of nature-inspired landscapes and patriotic sentiment. The exhibition is divided into one main exhibition and three special exhibitions, each taking place in public spaces such as lawns and gardens, creating a "wall-less art museum." The exhibition runs until August 1, 2024, at 885 Wangjiashe Road.

Mystery of 'Shanhaijing'

The "Mystery of Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas)" art exhibition is on display at the Guangfulin International Cultural Exchange Center. Shanhaijing is an ancient Chinese text that is a compilation of mythological and geographical lore.

The extraordinary showcase, hailed as an ancient visual feast, features a massive 9.9-meter-long and 1.9-meter-high "Mountain and Seas Map" and a staggering 10,000 sculptures that include 447 mountains, over 7,900 tribal figures and more than 1,900 divine beasts, immortal herbs and divine trees, which were described in the classic. The exhibition runs to December 31, 2024.





