Feature / District

Feast of exhibitions showing at Shanghai's museums and cultural exchange center

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
Three separate shows feature Yunjian-school calligraphy and painting; patriotic and nature-inspired paintings; and depictions of an ancient Chinese text.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0

Millennial heritage

The "Millennial Heritage - Yunjian School Special Exhibition," jointly organized with the Shanghai Museum, has opened at the Dong Qichang Museum of Calligraphy and Painting. The exhibition features 37 authentic works and 15 sets by 12 renowned artists of the Yunjian School, or Songjiang-style calligraphy and painting, from the collections of the Shanghai Museum, Cheng Shifa Art Museum and Songjiang Museum. The exhibition re-evaluates the calligraphic history of the region, showcasing the rich heritage and origins of Songjiang calligraphy. It will run until December 19.

Feast of exhibitions showing at Shanghai's museums and cultural exchange center

The exhibition "Mountains and Rivers" at Art+ Century Museum

Wall-less art museum

The exhibition "Mountains and Rivers" at Art+ Century Museum in Rabor Nova features nearly 300 paintings by over 60 renowned Chinese artists such as Huang Yongyu and Guan Shanyue and explores the theme of nature-inspired landscapes and patriotic sentiment. The exhibition is divided into one main exhibition and three special exhibitions, each taking place in public spaces such as lawns and gardens, creating a "wall-less art museum." The exhibition runs until August 1, 2024, at 885 Wangjiashe Road.

Mystery of 'Shanhaijing'

The "Mystery of Shanhaijing (Classic of Mountains and Seas)" art exhibition is on display at the Guangfulin International Cultural Exchange Center. Shanhaijing is an ancient Chinese text that is a compilation of mythological and geographical lore.

The extraordinary showcase, hailed as an ancient visual feast, features a massive 9.9-meter-long and 1.9-meter-high "Mountain and Seas Map" and a staggering 10,000 sculptures that include 447 mountains, over 7,900 tribal figures and more than 1,900 divine beasts, immortal herbs and divine trees, which were described in the classic. The exhibition runs to December 31, 2024.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Huang Yongyu
Songjiang
Shanghai Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     