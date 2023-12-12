Feature / District

University rowing championship highlights athletic excellence

The first rowing tournament at Songjiang University Town took place on Fulin Lake at the Guangfulin Cultural Relics Site with 15 teams from six local universities.
University rowing championship highlights athletic excellence

The competitors compete fiercely in the inaugural rowing championship at Songjiang University Town.

The inaugural rowing championship at Songjiang University Town took place on the picturesque Fulin Lake at the Guangfulin Cultural Relics Site. Fifteen teams from six universities participated in the event.

The competition kicked off at 9am with two teams from Shanghai Engineering and Technology University and the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts. The competitors demonstrated their abilities by paddling fiercely over the 300-meter course in double sculls for both men and women. Each squad that took part had to go through two rounds.

Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance emerged as the champions in the men's category, while Shanghai Engineering and Technology University secured the top spot in the women's category.

"Friendship comes first, competition comes second! We truly experienced the joy of rowing," said Chen Qiantong from Shanghai Engineering and Technology University.

"We even suggested to our teachers to establish a rowing team at our school," said Zhang Yuhuan from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, emphasizing that the event was not just a competition but also an opportunity to enhance friendship and exchange between universities.

The Guangfulin Community organized the event. To guarantee that the participants were well-prepared for the tournament, preliminary training sessions were held at the Moon Lake Sculpture Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
