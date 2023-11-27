Jing'an promotes services, economic success at CIIE

Jing'an has traditionally used the CIIE to promote the district's economic strengths and administrative services to the rest of the world.

Jing’an hosted a promotion event on November 7 in conjunction with the sixth China International Import Expo. The district has a tradition of using the expo to promote itself to the rest of the world.

Jing’an promoted the local biomedical sector during the third CIIE since developing life science was a high government priority after the release of the district’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). It turned its focus to Nanjing Road W. in the fourth and fifth CIIEs, issuing a competitiveness index and a blueprint to create the area as a world-class CBD.

Wang Hua, director of Jing’an, provided a comprehensive overview of the district’s economic strengths, significant industries, excellent administrative services and other features.

“CIIE is an important platform for deepening understanding and strengthening cooperation,” Wang said. “Through this promotion event, Jing’an hopes to make its voice heard more and welcome investment with the most open mind, the most considerate service and the best business environment.”

More than 80 enterprises with operations or regional headquarters in Jing’an participated in this year’s CIIE. Some of them attended the promotion event to share their experiences with the district.

AstraZeneca has participated in CIIE for six years. The pharmaceutical giant inked a strategic cooperation memorandum with Jing’an during the second CIIE, with plans to locate its global R&D center, AI innovation center and business related to imported medicine Linzess in Jing’an.



Jing’an and AstraZeneca opened the Shanghai International Life Science Innovation Campus (iCampus) just before the fourth CIIE. So far, it has attracted about 20 innovative biomedical firms, and as a result, Jing’an awarded iCampus the “large enterprises open innovation accelerator” at this year’s CIIE.

AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Leon Wang praised Jing’an as the hub of the company’s business in Shanghai and an important aspect of the company’s worldwide landscape. It will strive to work with Jing’an to become more integrated with the international biomedical community, as well as to help Jing’an become a biomedical industry innovation engine.

Japanese retailer Muji is another “old fellow” of Jing’an.



It opened its first store on the Chinese mainland on Nanjing Road W. in 2005. However, it was only at the sixth CIIE that it participated in the expo for the first time. It designed an immersive experience for visitors in a 400-square-meter exhibition space.

Shimizu Satoshi, chairman of Muji China, said that Jing’an was witness to Muji’s rise on the Chinese mainland, growing from a single outlet on Nanjing Road W. to 366 outlets in more than 60 cities across the country in 18 years.

He said he could fully understand why so many well-known global brands would want to come to Jing’an because the district has been stepping up efforts to assist enterprises in talent recruiting, business operations and administrative processes, among others.

Jing’an has also pledged to become a world-class CBD with a clear blueprint, which has helped investors like Muji, he said. Muji launched China’s first environmentally friendly concept shop in Jing’an this year, and it wants to establish its regional headquarters there in the future.

Additionally, the event promoted significant growth zones in Jing’an.



The Nanjing Road W. zone is a hub of multinational brands and high-end service providers; the Suhe Bay area is being developed into a world-class waterfront zone, highlighting cultural and commercial businesses; the Daning area focuses on culture and innovation; the Shibei area, which grew out of the Shibei High Technology Park, is centered on digital intelligence. The park is the only one designated as a pilot location for adopting cutting-edge blockchain technologies.

Jing’an has held multiple promotional events in and outside Shanghai this year, including in Beijing, Fuzhou and Shenzhen. Over 400 companies attended the events, and 28 of them signed cooperation agreements with the district.