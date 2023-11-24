Feature / District

2023 China Auto Software Conference held in Jiading

More than 500 industry representatives took part in the conference, where they shared their thoughts on the innovative development of automotive software technology.
Li Huacheng

The 2023 China Auto Software Conference was held in Jiading on November 3, with a range of activities including forums and launch events.

More than 500 industry representatives participated in the conference, where they shared their thoughts on the innovative development of automotive software technology, and the latest achievements in software innovation.

Experts attending the conference believed that intelligent connected vehicles will enter a new stage of development, and automotive software will also bring unprecedented value.

“The speed of cars will experience the same leap as the high-speed railway,” said Zhong Zhihua, member and vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Zhong said that vehicle-road collaboration requires interaction between hardware and software. From the perspective of the development trend of the entire automotive industry, it is necessary to work on eight aspects to achieve innovative leaps, including new functions, new energy, new materials, new equipment and new models.

The digital economy has become an engine for global economic development, as the global trend of economic digitization is becoming increasingly evident, and the traditional automotive industry is accelerating its transformation toward digitization, according to experts.

As the concept of “software defining autos” becomes more accepted, demand for self-developed operating systems have been growing rapidly among industry players.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
