Jing'an gets a new cultural venue near Suzhou Creek

A 1931 warehouse near Suzhou Creek has been turned into a cultural venue for the art and design community.

Suhe Haus

An old warehouse along Suzhou Creek is now a cultural venue.

Suhe Haus resides in the 1931 art deco building, which was a warehouse of the National Industrial Bank of China.

It opened this month at 30 Wen’an Road as an 8,000-square-meter art and design community. It intends to link global art institutions, galleries and other industries.

“Art in Suhe Haus” is a one-month exhibition celebrating the venue’s opening.

HdM Gallery, Objective Gallery and Galerie Balice Hertling are exhibiting at the venue. Pu Yingwei, Sun Yitian and famous Chinese actor Huang Bo are among the other participants.

The exhibition runs through December 3. It is open from Tuesday through Sunday between 11am-7pm. Reservations are required via Suhe Haus’ WeChat.

Matisse on show

“Matisse by Matisse,” the most complete Henri Matisse exhibition in China, opened at the UCCA Edge.

One of the most influential art movements of the 20th century, Matisse (1869–1954) founded and exemplified Fauvism.

The exhibition showcases Matisse’s career with over 280 oil paintings, sculptures, cut-outs, illustrations, fabrics and ink drawings. It includes a section on Matisse and Fauvism’s impact on China’s modern art movement in the 1920s and 1940s.

All exhibits are from the Musée départemental Matisse, Le Cateau-Cambrésis.

The exhibition runs until February 18, 2024.

Yueju Opera for kids

The Pengpu Xincun Subdistrict held its 11th traditional Chinese opera festival on November 3.

The subdistrict and Shanghai Sanquan School launched a children’s Yueju opera ensemble during the opening ceremony.

The average age of the performers is 10 years.

To introduce more kids and teens to traditional Chinese operas, the subdistrict will work with local schools.

Xiao Mingliang

Karate competition

On November 5, the Jing’an Sports Center hosted a youth elite karate competition attracting over 300 youngsters from Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen. The district’s sports organization said that Jing’an has hosted the competitions for 20 years.

Huang Xiaoqing

Innovative retailing space

A new retail space that incorporates a pop-up store, a temporary art exhibition and innovative catering has opened at the HKRI Taikoo Hui mall.

S. NEW, an abbreviation for Something New, is an attempt by the mall and creative art group Oniment to bring a new experience to customers.

According to the mall, the venue will also become a platform for artists and designers to interact with each other.

Hu Junze

Corner garden

A one-year renovation has transformed man-made greenland waste at Julu Road and Fumin Road into a garden. With its mosaic tiles and stained glass decorations, the garden evokes old Shanghai and remains a beloved spot for coffee and photographs.

Jiang Xiaowei

Night at museum

The Shanghai Natural History Museum held an insect-themed event at dusk on November 3.

The latest “Night at the Museum” featured 16 insect-themed activities. The exhibition featured 450 Shanghai specimens and interactive VR and AR experiences to “capture insects in urban spaces.”

Researchers also released a report on Shanghai insects. Residents contributed 3,090 insects for the study.