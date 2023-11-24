New art museum opens in Jiading's Malu Town

The inauguration of the Jiayuanhai Art Museum centers its attention on the exploration and celebration of modern Shanghai culture.

Li Qi

The Jiayuanhai Art Museum in Dayu Village, Malu Town, opened on November 20 with a modern and distinct Shanghainese cultural flavor.

It is important to note that Tadao Ando, a well-known Japanese architect, used “originality” and “natural” as his primary design themes for the museum.

The main structure of the museum consists of two freely overlapping rectangular buildings made of exposed concrete, presenting a natural, unadorned and rugged texture.

The reading room on the first floor offers more than 10,000 high-quality books in the fields of art, design and humanities; the coffee bar serves hand-brewed coffee and desserts. There is also a cultural and creative store.

The Tadao Ando Space in the “Hall of Light” showcases the architect’s finished projects in China as well as other works. The outdoor plaza features Ando’s “Forever Young” sculpture, a green apple.

The opening exhibition is free to the public. The main exhibition hall will present “An Overview of Painting and Calligraphy in Modern Shanghai,” with works by early 20th century Shanghai School masters such as Chen Peiqiu, Cheng Shifa and He Tianjian.

Address: 39 Dazhi Road | 大治路39号



Tickets: Free