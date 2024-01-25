Anting Town, SAIC reach deal on new industry ecosystem

Anting Town has agreed to collaborate with SAIC Motor to create a new vehicle industry ecosystem that would feature cutting-edge technologies and cover the entire industry chain.

Jiading’s Anting Town government has agreed to collaborate with SAIC Motor to create a new automotive industry ecosystem that would feature cutting-edge technologies and cover the entire industry chain.

At a gathering earlier this month, SAIC Chairman Chen Hong and Jiading’s Party Secretary Lu Fangzhou delivered speeches at the agreement signing ceremony.

Anting Town has gained a reputation as one of China’s top hubs for the automotive industry. It is SAIC’s oldest and largest manufacturing base, as well as its production and R&D headquarters. The two parties agreed to enhance strategic cooperation in the future to deepen the new development layout.

The agreement states that Anting Town and SAIC will fully rely on their automotive industry advantages to develop the SAIC Volkswagen industrial park into a new-energy vehicle and intelligent connected vehicle industrial park, as well as an important hosting area for the world-class automotive industry.

SAIC Volkswagen will serve as an industry chain leader, gathering industrial resources to optimize industrial ecology, empowering firms to progress toward high-quality development and upgrading their capabilities to sustain their momentum in the race on the new track.

Simultaneously, Anting Town will support SAIC Volkswagen’s transformation and development by improving land consolidation, strengthening investment promotion, optimizing service guarantees, and accelerating collaborative innovation, with the stated goal of creating a new ecosystem for the automotive industry by leveraging both parties’ advantages.

In addition, Anting Town will collaborate with SAIC Volkswagen to attract other large firms and industry leaders, extending industry chains to assist industrial agglomerations.