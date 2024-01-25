Auto IC testing and certification lab opens in Jiading

The Shanghai Automotive IC Testing and Certification Public Lab opened earlier this month in Jiading District.

The Shanghai Automotive IC Testing and Certification Public Lab opened earlier this month in Jiading District.

Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Tech Innovation Center Co Ltd built the lab, which provides testing services for car chips, including chip functionalities and reliability, function safety, information security and failure analysis.

As intelligent driving, intelligent cockpits and advanced driver support systems evolve, the global market for auto chips grows steadily. Jiading, a vehicle manufacturing hub, has seen a rise in demand for auto chips.

“Industry data showed that a new-energy vehicle used 1,459 chips on average in 2022, compared with 567 chips in 2012,” said Zhang Yu from the IC testing research lab. “In the long run, chips are going to play an increasingly important role in autos.”

SMVIC, which has committed more than 40 million yuan (US$5.6 million) to the construction of two high-level car IC testing labs, said its clientele includes Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center and SAIC Infineon, and it has tested approximately 10 chip products.

In the following step, the public lab intends to build six major platforms, encompassing several domains to provide semiconductor and auto businesses with a full range of services, from research and development to testing and failure analysis.