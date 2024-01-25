﻿
Feature / District

Auto IC testing and certification lab opens in Jiading

Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
The Shanghai Automotive IC Testing and Certification Public Lab opened earlier this month in Jiading District.
Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0

The Shanghai Automotive IC Testing and Certification Public Lab opened earlier this month in Jiading District.

Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Tech Innovation Center Co Ltd built the lab, which provides testing services for car chips, including chip functionalities and reliability, function safety, information security and failure analysis.

As intelligent driving, intelligent cockpits and advanced driver support systems evolve, the global market for auto chips grows steadily. Jiading, a vehicle manufacturing hub, has seen a rise in demand for auto chips.

“Industry data showed that a new-energy vehicle used 1,459 chips on average in 2022, compared with 567 chips in 2012,” said Zhang Yu from the IC testing research lab. “In the long run, chips are going to play an increasingly important role in autos.”

SMVIC, which has committed more than 40 million yuan (US$5.6 million) to the construction of two high-level car IC testing labs, said its clientele includes Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center and SAIC Infineon, and it has tested approximately 10 chip products.

In the following step, the public lab intends to build six major platforms, encompassing several domains to provide semiconductor and auto businesses with a full range of services, from research and development to testing and failure analysis.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhang Yu
Infineon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     