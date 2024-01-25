Feature / District

C-V2X linked buses introduced in streets of Anting Town

Staff reporter
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-01-29       0
A fleet of C-V2X (Cellular-Vehicle-To-Everything) connected buses has started traversing the streets of Anting Town in Jiading District.
A fleet of C-V2X (Cellular-Vehicle-To-Everything) linked buses have been cruising the streets of Anting Town in the suburban Jiading District. The buses have countdown timers on the back that are synchronized with traffic lights.

This new device receives map and traffic light data from road intersections to show the countdown on the back of the bus, ensuring traffic safety and warning drivers or pedestrians.

The new system, known as C-V2X-linked buses, also contains two electronic screens, one for the driver and one for the passengers. The driver screen provides driving assistance that eliminates blind spots and driving risks, while the passenger screen displays the bus route, stops, projected arrival time, and other relevant information.

In comparison to regular buses, C-V2X-linked buses have ultra-long-distance perception and comprehensive safety warnings. They not only improve bus information operation management but also considerably increase passenger safety and experience. Currently, the C-V2X-linked buses transport nearly 10,000 passengers per day.

This project, the city’s first to provide connected information services directly to the public, covers 162 buses on 20 routes in Jiading.

“This design is excellent because it effectively prevents running through a red light when you follow the bus,” a local citizen, Zhang Yu, said.

“We will conduct research and surveys following trial operations and have plans to expand the fleet and operations in the future to cover more bus routes to continuously improve public transportation service,” said Sun Dong, an ICV (intelligent-and-connected-vehicle) project manager at Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
