District announces implementation of major projects in three-year action plan

Qingpu plans to implement some major projects between 2024 and 2026 to fuel the development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Huawei’s new R&D center in the east part of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center is scheduled to go into operation in June, a press conference mapping out a new three-year action plan of the demonstration zone heard.

Covering about 2 million square meters, the R&D center, which kicked off construction in September 2020, is expected to house nearly 30,000 personnel who will conduct innovative research in sectors such as terminal chips, wireless networks and the Internet of Things.

As support facilities, Cenbu Road will open to traffic in the first half of this year, and the Xicen Water Purification Plant is scheduled to go into operation in September.

The development of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park in the west side of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center is also on the fast track with the land allocation mostly completed.

In the future, a world-class “water-town island” covering 2.14 million square meters and empowered by digital technologies will be built there.

The eastern and western sections of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center, spanning 2,400 mu (160 hectares) each, will mutually bolster their development, said Yang Xiaojing, director of the district.

Based on the three-year action plan, 56 projects with combined investment of about 200 billion yuan (US$27.8 billion) will be implemented.

In Qingpu, an efficient transportation network will be established, reducing travel time between Qingpu and downtown People’s Square to just 30 minutes, thereby bridging the gap between Qingpu and its surrounding areas.

The Xicen Station of Metro Line 17 will go into trial operation this year, and construction on a high-speed railway connecting Hongqiao transportation hub and “Watertown Parlor” is scheduled to start.

The G50 expressway will be expanded to eight lanes and the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway is scheduled to open by the end of this year with the Liantang Station in Qingpu also going into operation.

Qingpu is developing the Yangtze River Delta digital line at the same time.

From east to west, the global innovation park of China’s home appliance giant Midea has witnessed structural topping-out, and is ready to deepen innovative research and development in the fields of robot and automation.

The construction of the NetEase Shanghai International Culture and Innovation Science and Technology Park will be completed this year, and it will develop a new cultural and creative industry center integrating e-Sports and online games.

The Shanghai Shixi Software Information Park is in full gear for the expansion and upgrade of core industries, such as artificial intelligence and industrial software.

The district is also developing industrial parks featuring AI plus medical treatment and high-quality manufacturing projects.

Focusing on the Hongqiao area and Qingpu New City, the district has also accelerated the construction and introduction of high-level public service facilities to build itself into an ecological and liveable city.

The implementation of the fourth three-year action plan for social initiatives has been carried out, with a total investment of 16.5 billion yuan.

The recently inaugurated Qingpu branch of Fudan University’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital, commonly referred to as the Shanghai Red House Hospital, is now operational, offering services that reach the Yangtze River Delta region. Additionally, construction has commenced on the Qingpu New City branch of Zhongshan Hospital.