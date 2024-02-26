Import-export volume soars, setting US$12 billion record

Qingpu's import and export volume of goods trade reached 87.47 billion yuan (US$12 billion) last year, up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

Qingpu’s import and export volume of goods reached 87.5 billion yuan (US$12 billion) last year, setting a record and up 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

Its growth rate ranked No.3 among all districts in the city. The export volume grew 14.2 percent, ranking No.2 in the city.

Qingpu has mapped out a slew of policies encouraging companies to tap business opportunities in overseas markets. These policies aim to boost the development of foreign trade, cross-border e-commerce and comprehensive bonded zones.

The district has also released an export credit insurance support policy to assist companies to explore international markets.

In April of last year, it arranged for 26 companies to participate in the 133rd China Import and Export Fair, with 66 booths. In October of the same year, 32 district companies joined the 134th China Import and Export Fair, occupying 96 booths. Two of the companies made their debuts at the fair.

Under the support of the district authorities, Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments (Shanghai) Co Ltd was granted a certificate as regional headquarters of multinational corporations by the Shanghai municipal government. Yiren Supply Chain, another company in the district, became the first company in the city to receive a license for a grape wine filling business at the city’s customs special supervision and management area under the support of district authorities.

Last year, trade volume of the district’s comprehensive bonded zones reached 14.2 billion yuan, surging 45.9 percent from 2022, and its growth rate topped all counterparts in the city.

District authorities have also bridged communication channels with companies by holding training classes, symposiums and roundtable discussions targeting foreign trade enterprises and companies at comprehensive bonded zones.

Conferences have been held to promote regulations on the safe production of hazardous chemicals and provide guidance to companies on declaring taxable franchise fees.