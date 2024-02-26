Feature / District

Sanitation robot makes a clean sweep of accolades

Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-27
A science and technology innovation company in Qingpu has been included in the 2023 intelligent robot benchmark enterprise and application scene recommendation list of Shanghai.
A science and technology innovation company in Qingpu has been included in the 2023 intelligent robot benchmark enterprise and application scene recommendation list of Shanghai.

Its technological innovation was a driverless cleaning robot.

It showcased the company’s leading position in autonomous driving and smart sanitation fields, and provides a smart solution in cost-saving and efficiency improvement in urban governance.

KUSA Tech, established in June last year, is headquartered at the Yangtze River Delta High-Tech Park and has research and development centers in Beijing and Suzhou.

It has gathered a group of top talented personnel in the industry with its core team members all boasting a working experience of more than 15 years.

Zhu Zemin

Xing Yun, an L4-level sanitation robot, is operating in an outdoor scenario.

It provides whole-life-cycle unmanned operation solutions covering sweeping, cleaning, collection and transportation.

It has developed Xing Yun, an L4-level sanitation robot that has achieved autonomous navigation based on preset routes, with centimeter-accurate sweeping.

Installed with different types of sensors, it can accurately judge road conditions and avoid pedestrians and various obstacles.

At the same time, it can undertake remote monitoring and control and guidance under real-time connection with a cloud management system.

Compared with traditional human cleaning, the sweeping efficiency of the robot is higher while at a lower cost.

The company has leveraged big data training to enhance its ability to identify a wide range of obstacles. It has also implemented a closed operating system to enhance communication efficiency and ensure information security in order to meet the sanitation requirements effectively.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
