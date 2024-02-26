Six villages in Qingpu lead way with rural revitalization

Six villages in Qingpu District have been listed as Shanghai's beautiful rural demonstration villages of 2023.

Wangjing Village in Baihe Town covers 2.65 square kilometers. A perfect demonstration of rural revitalization, it maintains its original natural village landscape and agricultural features.

Xingbang Village in east Liantang Town comprises four small villages. Rice, jiaobai (wild rice stems) and other vegetables are its main crops. In recent years, the village has kept improving its infrastructure, beautifying its environment and boosting industrial integration, injecting new vitality into rural revitalization.

At Beixin Village in Huaxin Town, renovation projects on Xintongbo Pond, Fengxi Pond, Yaolu River and Diaotang River were conducted, improving its natural waterways.

Lutong Village, which borders Songjiang District, is in the full swing of agricultural development. Local farmers are getting wealthier thanks to rural revitalization efforts.

Xinsheng Village, about 5 kilometers from Zhujiajiao Town, features beautiful riverside scenery, with pocket parks providing a cozy leisure place for residents. The Yong’an Bridge is a good option for tourists.

Fengjing Village in Xiayang Subdistrict with 266 households, boasts convenient traffic conditions.

Over the past years, it has fully explored its unique resources and blended its beautiful natural environment with a cultural memorial park, significantly improving its environment and lifting the sense of happiness of villagers.