Teahouse gives new life to centuries-old wooden building

Panlong Ancient Town is one of the earliest towns in Shanghai and Jiangnan, and its well-maintained architecture, stone bridges, and alleys reflect the history of the region.
The tea’stone in Panlong Ancient Town offers a selection of 108 varieties of Chinese teas.

Panlong Ancient Town, one of the earliest towns in Shanghai, bears silent witness to history. Its well-maintained architecture, stone bridges and alleys reflect the history of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

There are seven wood structures left in the town. Last month, a teahouse opened in one of the buildings, giving it a fresh burst of life.

The structure used to be a classroom for students. Tea’stone, a Chinese-style teahouse, combines a reading space and tea sipping areas after renovation of the historic building.

The courtyard of the teahouse contains old desks and chairs and it has become the favorite place for tea lovers to enjoy their leisure time.

The lingering tea aroma permeates the air beside well-maintained wood beams dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The teahouse serves 108 types of Chinese tea, including some rare varieties. It combines different tea making styles such as boiling and cold brew popular in different periods.

With a history dating back more than 1,000 years, Panlong town is one of the 32 historical protection zones in Shanghai.

Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade project of the ancient town, has emerged as a popular getaway for residents and visitors since its opening in April 2022.

