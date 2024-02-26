Feature / District

High-tech firm wins 'Little Giant' recognition

Meokon has been recognized as a "Little Giant," an award that honors specialized small- and medium-sized firms for their innovation performance.
A high-tech business in Baihe Town was included in the fifth batch of national “Little Giant” specialty companies.

The highest award in the field, “Little Giant,” targets specialized and sophisticated small and medium-sized firms with remarkable innovation performance.

Ni Binli

Established in 2013, Meokon is a manufacturer of instruments and meters based on digital sensing technology, as well as a provider of IoT sensing solutions.

Meokon, which was founded in 2013, makes digital manometers, remote transmission meters, pressure controllers, wireless intelligent terminals and gateways.

It focuses on smart manufacturing process automation, supporting facilities and smart city digital security monitoring. It makes over 300,000 digital pressure controllers and transmitters for industrial automation.

The company exports more than 80,000 digital manometers to over 20 countries, including the US, Germany, and Japan. Additionally, it produces approximately 100,000 wireless intelligent terminals annually to meet the Internet of Things sensor requirements of 400 smart city system platforms.

Recently, Meokon has set up joint research and development centers with universities. The company prides itself on a youthful team of experts specializing in digital sensor design, sensor packaging, hardware circuit development, software development, instrument structure design, and qualitative testing.

After a decade of development, the company has become a wireless intelligent terminal leader in smart city public utility safety monitoring.

It owns more than 40 patent technologies in the sensor field and nearly 20 product certifications. It has also participated in the drafting of four national and industry standards.

The company aims to become a leading provider of sensing terminal solutions for the digital transformation of IoT in smart cities, with a focus on fire prevention, water management, office buildings and digital plants.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Follow Us

