Feature / District

Bookstore with Jiangnan flavor opens to public

Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
The design introduces Jiangnan-style windows and ingeniously combines a tranquil indoor space with the flourishing scene outside, injecting vitality into the bookstore.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Bookstore with Jiangnan flavor opens to public

A new bookstore with a distinct Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor opened on February 4 at 420 Gongyuan Road.

Spanning about 1,100 square meters, this bookstore, the third of its kind under Xinhua Media, features three floors offering books, cultural and creative products, stationery, and dining areas.

It features a cozy reading environment with a uniquely designed reading space. Here, customers can discover items showcasing Qingpu characteristics and cultural products celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

The bookstore is expected to become a new cultural landmark in the district.

About 12,000 different books are available, covering literature, art, children’s books and educational volumes, and there are about 2,000 types of cultural and creative products and stationery. The catering area serves coffee, pizza and pasta.

A multi-function area comprises conference and study rooms where large cultural activities can be held.

The design introduces Jiangnan-style windows and ingeniously combines a tranquil indoor space with the flourishing scene outside, injecting vitality into the bookstore.

The facade of the bookstore features typical Jiangnan aesthetics, such as whitewashed walls and grey tiles, revealing a strong watertown flavor.

The bookstore is named “Jiangnan Bookstore • Origin of Qingxi” (referring to Qingpu in a poetic manner).

“The name, design and operation of the bookstore all integrate many Qingpu elements,” said Tao Shuting with Xinhua Media. “For example, its triangle and round designs drew inspiration from the hollowed pottery pots of the Songze Culture.”

In the future, agricultural and sideline products of Qingpu will be available at the bookstore, and it will host reading activities in cooperation with the Qingpu Library to promote the district to the public.

The bookstore is pet-friendly.

Xinhua Media is developing flagship bookstores in Shanghai’s “Five New Cities” that match their cultural genes to promote “Jiangnan culture.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Qingpu Library
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     