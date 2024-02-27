There be dragons: Explore dragon symbols, installations in Jing'an

From a 3.5-meter-tall wish-granting dragon to a 30-meter-high scroll with ink-wash painted dragons, Jing'an offers the best spots to see a good luck dragon.

The dragon is the fifth sign of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, and is probably the most celebrated sign because Chinese people believe they are descendants of dragons. Throughout the district, there are symbols to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Join Shanghai Daily to find dragons in Jing'an.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World

Address: 100 Fujian Rd N.

Tucked away in narrow alleyways in Shenyuli – a large shikumen neighborhood in a commercial complex – stands a 3.5-meter-high wish-granting dragon.

The pink dragon, from the 2021 Shanghai-set animated film "Wish Dragon," opens his arms and waits to hear people's wishes. It is part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of Columbia Pictures.

Ti Gong

CITIC Square

Address: 1168 Nanjing Rd W.

A 30-meter-high scroll painting-style art installation, as if it is a sealed book falling from the heavens, spreads straight through the middle of the mall.

Titled "Lucky Dragon," it depicts two dragons – one in cyan and one in pink – flying over the clouds.

Artist Zhang Yu presents a huge Chinese ink-wash painting on glaze-like translucent materials to create a subtle blend of traditional and modern beauty.

On the second floor, there's a dragon-themed exhibition where renowned scholar Gao Youpeng shows his calligraphy works of dragons, which are based on oracle bone inscriptions. There are also sugar paintings of dragons.

Ti Gong

Jiuguang Department Store

Address: 1618 Nanjing Rd W.

A charity painting exhibition, featuring dragon paintings by children with disabilities and those from mountainous areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province, is on show at the glass room on its terrace on the second floor.

In addition, at the mall's atrium, there stands a 3-meter-high dragon installation created by young artist Luo Ming.

Ti Gong

Zhangyuan

Address: Lane 188 Maoming Rd N.

Zhangyuan, a commercial complex in the style of shikumen stone-gate buildings, has a "blooming dragon" at its main entrance.

The huge dragon installation is made from colored petals, looking like yellow, orange and red roses, which creates a romantic vibe in the historical alleyways.

On Maoming Rd N., there also lies a 30-meter-long golden dragon installation.

Lei Yun Shang West flagship store

Address: 2 Huashan Rd

Time-honored traditional Chinese medicine chain Lei Yun Shang West has designed dragon-themed products for the Year of the Dragon, such as xiangnang, or fragrant sachets, and fragrant cushions.

Traditional embroidery from Chinese ethnic groups such as the Qiang and Dongxiang people in southwest China are used in the designs.







Shanghai Natural History Museum

Address: 510 Beijing Rd W.





Besides a dazzling display of various life-size dinosaur models and specimens, the museum has designed a dragon-themed exhibition to explain the traditional and cultural connotations of the Chinese zodiac dragon.

The exhibition is highlighted by giant silk dragon lanterns at the entrance. It also showcases dragon-related folk activities such as dragon boat racing and dragon dances. Dragon-themed products are available for sale.