Feature / District

Jing'ansi tulips display heralds the coming of spring

Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Splashes of orange and red beautify the streets around the local Metro station to the delight of photographers eager to post images on social networks.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:57 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0

Tulips have burst into bloom in downtown Jing'ansi areas to herald the arrival of spring.

Around the Jing'ansi Metro Station, the streets are decked in bright colors like orange and red.

It has made the area a popular place to take photos to post on social networks.

Since 2019, the district's greenery authority has been planting tulips in corner gardens and roadside flowerbeds.

Jing'ansi tulips display heralds the coming of spring
Hu Junze / Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     