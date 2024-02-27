Jing'ansi tulips display heralds the coming of spring

Splashes of orange and red beautify the streets around the local Metro station to the delight of photographers eager to post images on social networks.

Tulips have burst into bloom in downtown Jing'ansi areas to herald the arrival of spring.

It has made the area a popular place to take photos to post on social networks.

Since 2019, the district's greenery authority has been planting tulips in corner gardens and roadside flowerbeds.