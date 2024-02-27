Area becomes top destination for domestic and foreign visitors

From February 10 to 17, the district's tourist destinations received a total of 238,300 visitors, a year-on-year increase of 86.03 percent.

Jing'an has become a top destination for visitors both domestic and international during the Chinese New Year holidays, with a range of experiences on offer, from temple fairs to large extravaganzas, from flower fairs to shopping sprees.

In particular, Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, received over 30,000 people every day, up 100 percent on last year's Chinese New Year holiday period.

From February 9 to 16, eight major shopping centers welcomed over 300,000 people every day, and together took in sales revenue of 708 million yuan (US$98.5 million).

One major reason for the mass of customers was the distribution of discount coupons.

The district distributed more than 41,800 discount coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

The coupons – a 50-yuan discount on a 100-yuan payment, or a 25-yuan discount on a 50-yuan payment – were distributed through the UnionPay App in three rounds between February 5 and 25.

They were allowed to be used at more than 1,080 businesses across the district, including cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums, hotels, travel agencies, and shopping malls.

Popular destinations included art venues along Suzhou Creek, such as Fotografiska Shanghai, the museum's first Asian location; and UCCA Edge, where "Matisse by Matisse" is on display.

People also used the coupons to buy global fashion at major shopping centers in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, such as Jing'an Kerry Center, Crystal Galleria and HKRI Taihoo Hui.The popular virtual interactive show "Horizon of Khufu," now on show at HKRI Taihoo Hui, accepted the coupons as well.

The district's rich commercial and cultural resources also contributed to its status as a top destination.

Currently, over 70 percent of the world's top 100 brands are available in Jing'an, and the district's total retail sales of social consumer goods have maintained first place in the city's downtown district for three consecutive years.

Last year, the Nanjing Road W. commercial area, known as the local version of Fifth Avenue in New York or the Champs Elysées in Paris, introduced over 100 first stores and held over 100 promotional events.

Figures show that total retail sales of consumer goods in the commercial zone added up to nearly 89 billion yuan by the end of 2023, which is close to its goal to reach 100 billion yuan by the end of 2025, becoming the first commercial zone in Shanghai to reach that mark.

The district also has nearly 100 public cultural venues, including art galleries and museums, more than 20 performing arts venues, 31 theaters and cinemas, and over 280 community-based cultural venues.

Many events, such as jazz festivals, drama extravaganzas, pop-up night fairs, and immersive shows, have made Jing'an shine on the global cultural landscape.

Notably, in recent years, the district has been working on jazzing up commercial complexes by injecting art and cultural elements.

During the Chinese New Year holidays, Kunqu opera artist and revolutionist Zhang Jun presented a special performance at CITIC Square. He sang traditional opera backed by saxophone.

Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World launched a "Loong Long Luck" temple fair.

Various folk activities were held around another historical site – Tianhou Palace – once the city's largest temple to Mazu (the goddess of the sea) in the late 19th century. The traditional fish lantern parade, with a history of over 600 years, was performed to grant blessings.

In Zhangyuan's shikumen alleyways, traditional dragon and lion dances, as well as fancy light displays, were staged.

Another shikumen venue – the Memorial of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China – held folk activities such as paper cutting, calligraphy writing and tayin, or rubbing, for locals and expats.

HKRI Taikoo Hui redecorated the 15-meter-high Pez Dispenser – pioneering artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's iconic crown-wearing dinosaur – with traditional Spring Festival decorations, such as red lanterns and chunlian (Spring Festival couplets) as the background.

It has also held a seasonal flower fair. Live music in genres including jazz, pop, and folk were staged alongside.





